Jessie Ware – “Mirage (Don’t Stop)”

For years now, the great UK singer Jessie Ware has been making tender, exquisite blue-eyed soul. But before she found her lane doing that, Ware got her start singing on slinky club anthems from producers like SBTRKT and Joker. And on a string of great recent singles, Ware has returned to those roots. She is making bangers. Today, we get a new one.

It’s been about two years since Ware released Glasshouse, her last proper album. Since then, Ware has released the house-flavored singles “Overtime” and “Adore You,” both of which are excellent. Today, she’s shared a new single called “Mirage (Don’t Stop).” It layers Ware’s breathy, emotive vocals over a hard-popping bass and propulsive house thumps. At times, it sounds a bit like Soul II Soul, or like Toddy Terry’s remix of Everything But The Girl’s “Missing.” I really like it.

On this track, Ware worked with three different producers: Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford, former BADBADNOTGOOD keyboardist Matthew Tavares, and BBC Radio 1 DJ/Kanye West collaborator Benji B. All three producers get songwriting credit alongside Ware, Canadian pop insider Clarence Coffee Jr., and Florence + The Machine collaborator Kid Harpoon. Listen to the track below.

“Mirage (Don’t Stop)” is out now on the streaming services.