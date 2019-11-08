Today, the New York rap wiseacre Wiki follows up his 2017 album No Mountains In Manhattan with a new one called Oofie. Like No Mountains, Oofie is a meditation on the life on a New York dirtbag — the fun times, the moments of psychological devastation, the sense that the city you’re living in is nothing like the place where you grew up. And like No Mountains, it’s really, really good.

Wiki has figured out his own staggering-drunk take on the old New York boom-bap sound. The album has a real musical vibe to it, thanks, in part to producers like Tony Seltzer, Roofeo, and Alex Epton (formerly known as XXXChange). Wiki projects personality all over it, but he also makes room for extremely New York guests like Your Old Droog, Princess Nokia, and Lansky Jones. It plays as a real cohesive album.

We’ve already posted the promising early tracks “Pesto” and the Denzel Curry/Lil Ugly Mane collab “Grim.” (The excellent recent single “Fee Fi Fo Fum” is inexplicably not on the album.) But the whole LP deserves to be heard in full, and you can stream it below.

Oofie is out now on Wiki’s own Wikset Enterprises.