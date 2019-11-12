Ratboys – “Alien With A Sleep Mask On” Video

Ratboys have announced that they’re releasing a new album, Printer’s Devil, next year, the follow-up to 2017’s excellent full-length GN and its companion EP GL. It’s the first Ratboys album conceived of and played with a full-time band outside of the project’s principal members Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan, and you can hear that tight-knit energy on lead single “Alien With A Sleep Mask On.”

It builds on the imagery of its title throughout, a twangy rock rush about feeling unreal in reality. “I’m an alien with a sleep mask on,” Steiner reiterates in the chorus. “And I don’t know where I went wrong/ And I’m sleeping with both eyes closed. The track’s music video was directed by coool — the directing duo of John TerEick + Jake Nokovic — and it finds Steiner stuck in to outer space as a team of scientists try to get her out safely.

Watch and listen below.



TRACKLIST:

01 “Alien With A Sleep Mask On”

02 “Look To”

03 “My Hands Grow”

04 “A Vision”

05 “Anj”

06 “I Go Out At Night”

07 “Victorian Slumhouse”

08 “Clover Hans”

09 “Listening”

10 “Printer’s Devil”

Printer’s Devil is out 2/28 via Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.