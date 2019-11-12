Kristen Stewart has a Pinegrove tattoo, The Fader reports. What? OK. Let’s back up.

Stewart is in the middle of the promo cycle for the latest Charlie’s Angels reboot. Just last weekend, she hosted SNL, and this week the churn of interviews continues. One such spot found her seated with costars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska for Fandango.

During this joint interview, the subject of music came up — specifically, the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack executive produced by Ariana Grande. Stewart says she hasn’t heard it, which isn’t surprising; judging from her involvement in music videos for the Rolling Stones, Chvrches, and Interpol, mainstream pop and rap may not be her style. Indeed, once they get to riffing about the music they enjoyed on the set, she begins listing off favorites including the Cure and the Specials.

That’s when Scott mentions Stewart got her costars into Pinegrove, which prompts Stewart to confirm that not only are the Montclair, New Jersey indie rockers her favorite band, she has a Pinegrove tattoo — presumably the group’s double-square logo. This checks out: Last year Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall posted a photo of himself with Stewart on his Instagram story, and she’s been spotted wearing one of their T-shirts. Behold the evidence below.

"I have a Pinegrove tattoo. I love those guys. It's my favorite band." https://t.co/iJw1a88eHN pic.twitter.com/seReB1e7Yg — Stewart Quotes (@StewartQuotes) November 11, 2019

Kristen Stewart and Evan Stephens Hall (Pinegrove Band)

Via evanstephenshall ig stories pic.twitter.com/OGXJoDadxb — NewMoon10th (@mjslarkin) December 16, 2018

why are none of you talking about kristen stewart wearing a pinegrove shirt? pic.twitter.com/iG2rtbOrzm — tatiana tenreyro (@tatianatenreyro) December 26, 2018

Pinegrove’s next album, Marigold, is out 1/17 on Rough Trade.