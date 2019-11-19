Watch King Krule’s Hey World! Short Film Featuring 4 New Songs

King Krule’s Archy Marshall has shared a new short film called Hey World!. It features him performing four new songs in stripped-down settings: sitting on a chair in front of a pastoral backdrop, going electric to perform in front of a power plant.

Per a press release, these four songs are called: “Perfecto Miserable,” “Alone, Omen 3,” “(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On,” and “Energy Fleets.” The film was directed by Marshall’s partner Charlotte Patmore — they recently became parents.

Marshall has also announced an extensive 2020 tour that’ll take him through both Europe and the US. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (11/22) at 10AM local time — see the dates here.

The most recent King Krule album was 2017’s The Ooz.

Watch and listen to the short film below.