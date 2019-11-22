Stream Leonard Cohen’s Posthumous Album Thanks For The Dance

When Leonard Cohen died in 2016, he left behind an incredible final missive in the form of You Want It Darker, which came out only a few weeks before he passed away. But today the first Cohen posthumous album is being released, and it’s called Thanks For The Dance. The nine unreleased songs on the album were compiled by Cohen’s son Adam from sketches left over from the You Want It Darker sessions.

Cohen recruited a ton of notables to help finish and flesh out his father’s songs. Beck, Leslie Feist, Damien Rice, Bryce Dessner, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Perry, Javier Mas, Jennifer Warnes, s t a r g a z e, Dustin O’Halloran, the Cantus Domus choir, and others all played and contributed to the album.

In a recent New York Times interview, Cohen said that the songs on Thanks For The Dance are not “discarded songs or B-sides,” rather: “They’re a continuation. Had we had more time and had he been more robust, we would have gotten to them. The conversations [we had] were about what instrumentation and what feelings he wanted the completed work to evoke — sadly, the fact that I would be completing them without him was given.”

Listen to the album below.

Thanks For The Dance is out now on Columbia/Legacy. Pre-order it here.