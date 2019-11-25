Post Malone’s “Circles” Hits #1

Post Malone just scored his fourth #1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100. This week “Circles” dethrones Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which previously sat atop the chart for three nonconsecutive weeks. It’s the second #1 off Posty’s blockbuster Hollywood’s Bleeding following the Swae Lee collab “Sunflower,” first heard on the Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse soundtrack. His other chart-toppers include “Rockstar” with 21 Savage and “Psycho” with Ty Dolla $ign. Thus, this is Posty’s first time topping the Hot 100 all by himself.

Since The Week In Pop won’t run this week due to Thanksgiving, we might as well run down the rest of this week’s action near the top of the charts. “Someone You Loved” falls to #2 on the Hot 100, followed by Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” and Maroon 5’s “Memories” at new respective peaks of #3 and #4. Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me,” which debuted at #1 a few weeks ago, climbs back to #5, followed by another former #1, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita,” at #6.

After Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance” at #7 comes Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” at #8, up from its #74 debut last week on just over 24 hours of tracking. Remarkably, it’s only Eilish’s second single to hit the top 10 following her #1 hit “Bad Guy.” Rounding out the top 10 are Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s “10,000 Hours” at #9 and Lizzo’s former chart champ “Truth Hurts” at #10.

Over on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Céline Dion claims her first #1 in over 17 years, and fifth overall, with Courage. According to Billboard, the album tallied 113,000 equivalent album units, largely comprising 109,000 in sales. Album/ticket bundling helped a lot, as it often does these days. Dion’s last #1 album was A New Day Has Come in 2002; her 17-year break between #1s is the longest ever by a woman.

Tory Lanez enters at #2 with 83,000 units for Chixtape 5, including 73,000 streaming equivalent units derived from 94 million on-demand track streams. No other big debuts crash land into the upper reaches of the chart this week; the rest of the top 10 includes Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, and Kanye West.