Pop Radio’s Love Affair With White Rappers Continues Apace

"Let You Down" begins with plaintive minor-key piano chords and a trembling vocal run through that omnipresent chipmunk effect, the wildly popular pitched-up modulation that…
Chris DeVille | March 8, 2018 - 4:01 pm
87th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Week In Pop

The Oscars And Pop Music Have Fallen Out Of Touch

Movie music is pop music. Maybe the cinema and the stereo aren't connected like they used to be, but two months into 2018, blockbuster soundtracks…
Chris DeVille | March 1, 2018 - 3:23 pm
Alice Merton

The Week In Pop

Alice Merton Is Ruling Rock Radio. Is A Pop Crossover Next?

Do you remember where you first heard "Royals"? Almost any guess could be correct -- and not just because the song achieved the sort of…
Chris DeVille | February 22, 2018 - 4:09 pm
Marshmello
Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Week In Pop

Like The Stay Puft Man Before Him, Marshmello Just Keeps Getting Bigger

Who knows how many centuries the fortune under the eastern slope of Mount Davidson went untapped before the Grosh brothers happened upon it. The Pennsylvanian…
Chris DeVille | February 15, 2018 - 4:03 pm
The Greatest Showman
Credit: Niko Tavernise

The Week In Pop

The Greatest Showman Soundtrack(?) Is 2018’s Biggest Album So Far

We've reached the point where hit movie musicals sound like Imagine Dragons. "The Greatest Show," the opening number on The Greatest Showman's soundtrack album, initiates…
Chris DeVille | February 8, 2018 - 1:00 pm
Fall Out Boy

The Week In Pop

You Gotta Respect Fall Out Boy’s Commitment To Being A Little Much

Fall Out Boy have always been a lot. God gave singer-guitarist Patrick Stump indestructible musclebound vocal cords that cannot be contained, and he fully indulges…
Chris DeVille | February 1, 2018 - 3:56 pm
Kendrick Lamar
Credit: Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The Week In Pop

Your Guide To The 2018 Grammys: Will They Leave Kendrick Out In The Cold Again?

The Grammys are this weekend -- Sunday at 7:30PM EST on your local CBS affiliate, to be exact -- and as always, we're (almost certainly…
Chris DeVille | January 25, 2018 - 3:18 pm
Dua Lipa
Credit: Markus Pritzi

The Week In Pop

Having Conquered Britain, Dua Lipa Is Coming For America Next

"New Rules" is a great song. Using the ingredients of the moment -- nimbly tapped tropical-house keyboards, complex but airy drum programming indebted to Africa…
Chris DeVille | January 18, 2018 - 1:02 pm
Camila Cabello

The Week In Pop

Welcome To Superstardom, Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello stuck the landing so emphatically that it's easy to forget she leapt in the first place. This time last year the 20-year-old Cuban-Mexican…
Chris DeVille | January 11, 2018 - 12:03 pm
Taylor Swift

The Week In Pop

The 2018 State Of Pop Address

"Nothing changes on New Year's Day." So saith Bono at the dawn of 1983, and he was right -- to a point. Flipping the calendar…
Chris DeVille | January 4, 2018 - 2:51 pm
The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2017

The Week In Pop

The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2017

Here's a sign of the times for you: We're still a couple weeks away from cleaning up bottles on New Year's Day, and year-end list…
Chris DeVille | December 14, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé
Credit: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The Week In Pop

Stop Enabling These Dweebs, Beyoncé

Can we talk about Eminem's Revival tracklist for a minute? It is not a promising tracklist. "Foreboding" is a better word for it. Look at…
Chris DeVille | December 7, 2017 - 1:44 pm
BTS

The Week In Pop

Superstar K-Pop Boy Band BTS Launch Their American Invasion

The best way to judge a boy band's potency is the intensity of the screaming throng that accompanies its every move. That was true in…
Chris DeVille | November 30, 2017 - 2:07 pm
Tove Lo

The Week In Pop

On Blue Lips, Tove Lo Continues Her Fall From The Clouds

One of the world's greatest pop singer-songwriters seemed to achieve her final form this year by having drunken sex with a muppet in a music…
Chris DeVille | November 16, 2017 - 10:45 am
Maroon 5
Credit: Travis Schneider

The Week In Pop

Maroon 5 And The Rock Band As A Pop Hit-Making Machine

For well over a decade, Rivers Cuomo has been trying to turn Weezer into a pop band. Weezer have always played a kind of pop…
Chris DeVille | November 9, 2017 - 1:32 pm
