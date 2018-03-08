Features
The Week In Pop
The Week In Pop
Pop Radio’s Love Affair With White Rappers Continues Apace
"Let You Down" begins with plaintive minor-key piano chords and a trembling vocal run through that omnipresent chipmunk effect, the wildly popular pitched-up modulation that…
Chris DeVille
|
March 8, 2018 - 4:01 pm
Credit:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Week In Pop
The Oscars And Pop Music Have Fallen Out Of Touch
Movie music is pop music. Maybe the cinema and the stereo aren't connected like they used to be, but two months into 2018, blockbuster soundtracks…
Chris DeVille
|
March 1, 2018 - 3:23 pm
The Week In Pop
Alice Merton Is Ruling Rock Radio. Is A Pop Crossover Next?
Do you remember where you first heard "Royals"? Almost any guess could be correct -- and not just because the song achieved the sort of…
Chris DeVille
|
February 22, 2018 - 4:09 pm
Credit:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The Week In Pop
Like The Stay Puft Man Before Him, Marshmello Just Keeps Getting Bigger
Who knows how many centuries the fortune under the eastern slope of Mount Davidson went untapped before the Grosh brothers happened upon it. The Pennsylvanian…
Chris DeVille
|
February 15, 2018 - 4:03 pm
Credit:
Niko Tavernise
The Week In Pop
The Greatest Showman
Soundtrack(?) Is 2018’s Biggest Album So Far
We've reached the point where hit movie musicals sound like Imagine Dragons. "The Greatest Show," the opening number on
The Greatest Showman
's soundtrack album, initiates…
Chris DeVille
|
February 8, 2018 - 1:00 pm
The Week In Pop
You Gotta Respect Fall Out Boy’s Commitment To Being A Little Much
Fall Out Boy have always been a lot. God gave singer-guitarist Patrick Stump indestructible musclebound vocal cords that cannot be contained, and he fully indulges…
Chris DeVille
|
February 1, 2018 - 3:56 pm
Credit:
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
The Week In Pop
Your Guide To The 2018 Grammys: Will They Leave Kendrick Out In The Cold Again?
The Grammys are this weekend -- Sunday at 7:30PM EST on your local CBS affiliate, to be exact -- and as always, we're (almost certainly…
Chris DeVille
|
January 25, 2018 - 3:18 pm
Credit:
Markus Pritzi
The Week In Pop
Having Conquered Britain, Dua Lipa Is Coming For America Next
"New Rules" is a great song. Using the ingredients of the moment -- nimbly tapped tropical-house keyboards, complex but airy drum programming indebted to Africa…
Chris DeVille
|
January 18, 2018 - 1:02 pm
The Week In Pop
Welcome To Superstardom, Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello stuck the landing so emphatically that it's easy to forget she leapt in the first place. This time last year the 20-year-old Cuban-Mexican…
Chris DeVille
|
January 11, 2018 - 12:03 pm
The Week In Pop
The 2018 State Of Pop Address
"Nothing changes on New Year's Day." So saith Bono at the dawn of 1983, and he was right -- to a point. Flipping the calendar…
Chris DeVille
|
January 4, 2018 - 2:51 pm
The Week In Pop
The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2017
Here's a sign of the times for you: We're still a couple weeks away from cleaning up bottles on New Year's Day, and year-end list…
Chris DeVille
|
December 14, 2017 - 3:00 pm
Credit:
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
The Week In Pop
Stop Enabling These Dweebs, Beyoncé
Can we talk about Eminem's
Revival
tracklist for a minute? It is not a promising tracklist. "Foreboding" is a better word for it. Look at…
Chris DeVille
|
December 7, 2017 - 1:44 pm
The Week In Pop
Superstar K-Pop Boy Band BTS Launch Their American Invasion
The best way to judge a boy band's potency is the intensity of the screaming throng that accompanies its every move. That was true in…
Chris DeVille
|
November 30, 2017 - 2:07 pm
The Week In Pop
On
Blue Lips
, Tove Lo Continues Her Fall From The
Clouds
One of the world's greatest pop singer-songwriters seemed to achieve her final form this year by having drunken sex with a muppet in a music…
Chris DeVille
|
November 16, 2017 - 10:45 am
Credit:
Travis Schneider
The Week In Pop
Maroon 5 And The Rock Band As A Pop Hit-Making Machine
For well over a decade, Rivers Cuomo has been trying to turn Weezer into a pop band. Weezer have always played a kind of pop…
Chris DeVille
|
November 9, 2017 - 1:32 pm
