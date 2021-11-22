Has Anyone Released An Original Christmas Standard Since “All I Want For Christmas Is You”?

Now that we’ve reached Thanksgiving week, the annual influx of Christmas music that begins as a slow creep in October is about to go into overdrive. In recent years, this has meant a massive surge in streams for Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Although a hit upon release in 1994, Carey’s holiday classic is arguably bigger now than ever. It reached #1 for the first time in 2019 and returned to the top of the singles chart last year. Improbably — especially for someone with 19 #1 hits — it has become arguably Carey’s signature song and is universally regarded as a modern Christmas standard.

But that “modern” distinction is growing less and less accurate with each passing yuletide. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” came out 27 years ago. There are children who’ve been born since then who can legally rent a car, who’ve started families of their own. Chronologically the song’s release is a lot closer to 1980s holiday staples like “Last Christmas” and “Wonderful Christmastime” than it is to the present. It might be the most recently released Christmas standard, but it’s hard to think of anything that happened during the first Clinton administration as recent anymore.

With that in mind, has anyone released a new Christmas standard since 1994? I’m not talking about a fresh recording of a pre-existing song, which rules out oft-circulated covers by key Christmas Industrial Complex players like Michael Bublé, Pentatonix, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I’m talking about an original song so unmistakably popular that we’ve collectively absorbed it into the unofficial Christmas canon — tunes everyone instinctively knows, that are simply in the air when the Christmas lights go up. Below, I consider some contenders for this “modern Christmas standard” designation with consideration of quality, ubiquity, and replication by other artists. Friends, the pickings are slim!

Ariana Grande – “Santa Tell Me” (2014)

Is it good? You’re goddamn right it’s good! “Santa Tell Me” is a pop-R&B gem that, like the rest of Grande’s Christmas & Chill EP, exists in the overlap between her usual aesthetic and a festive Christmas vibe. That hook burrows its way into your brain immediately, and it becomes a launchpad for some especially satisfying vocal theatrics.

Do people know it? Owing to its prominent placement on various streaming-service holiday playlists, I’m guessing more people internalize “Santa Tell Me” each year. But I’m not sure people know it know it the way they know, say, “Silver Bells.”

Have other artists covered it? There are “Santa Tell Me” covers by both Kidz Bop and Pentatonix (the grown-up Kidz Bop).

Is it a standard? Not yet, but give it a few more years and I bet it will be.

Faith Hill – “Where Are You Christmas?” (2000)

Is it good? Fun fact: This song, from the Jim Carrey Grinch movie, was cowritten by Mariah Carey, queen of Christmas. However, that does not stop it from being overwhelmingly saccharine even by the standards of holiday music. You have to be really going through it in order to connect with this schlock.

Do people know it? Yeah, I think it’s safe to say people know this.

Have other artists covered it? A quick YouTube search reveals covers by both Pentatonix and Voctave as well as Taylor Momsen, JoJo Siwa, and Angelica Hale. Wikipedia lists several more including Mannheim Steamroller and Nick Lachey.

Is it a standard? Regrettably, “Where Are You Christmas” is now a standard.

Taylor Swift – “Christmas Tree Farm” (2019)

Is it good? It’s not Taylor Swift’s best work, let’s just say that.

Do people know it? Beyond the Swifties — who admittedly account for a sizable percentage of the population — I don’t think people really know this one. Swift’s “Last Christmas” cover is a lot more culturally prominent at this point in time.

Have other artists covered it? So far, there are no “Christmas Tree Farm” covers of note.

Is it a standard? Nah.

*NSYNC – “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” (1998)

Is it good? It’s a wonderful feeling! Feel the love in the room from the floor to the ceiling!

Do people know it? I am biased here as an elder millennial who grew up with *NSYNC’s Home For Christmas album in my household, but anecdotally (and in case you haven’t noticed, all of these assessments are anecdotal) yes.

Have other artists covered it? There have been covers by Pentatonix (of course), David Archuleta, and Betty Who in the last few years.

Is it a standard? My coworkers have confirmed to me that it is universally known, and the recent uptick in covers suggests that it’s working its way into the canon. We have a standard, people!

Justin Bieber – “Mistletoe” (2011)

Is it good? It’s not good.

Do people know it? I am assuming people know it for the same reason people know the Ariana Grande song: It’s been on every pop-star-oriented holiday playlist for the past decade.

Have other artists covered it? The first noteworthy cover of “Mistletoe” emerged less than two weeks ago courtesy of the boyband Why Don’t We.

Is it a standard? The lack of covers so far suggests we can pretend for a while that it’s not going to become a standard eventually, even though it totally will.

Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn & Katie Lopez – “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” (2014)

Is it good? Hell yeah it’s good! The Frozen soundtrack does not fuck around.

Do people know it? Let me cast a knowing glance at every parent and child in the developed world and declare: Oh yes, people know “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?”

Have other artists covered it? Performers including Nashville favorite Mickey Guyton, Australian The Voice alum Fatai, and YouTuber Hannah Cho have published takes of this song.

Is it a standard? Here’s the thing: Every Disney soundtrack song becomes a standard, especially tunes from a soundtrack as beloved as Frozen. But “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?” is not a Christmas standard because it is quite simply not a Christmas song. No matter how hard playlist curators and radio programmers try to shoehorn the Frozen soundtrack into the holiday music canon, it’s just not about Christmas at all. “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” is not even about holiday-adjacent weather patterns like “Let It Snow” or “Winter Wonderland.” It’s about watching your relationship with your older sister deteriorate for mysterious reasons that you don’t comprehend and finding yourself depressed and alone in the luxurious castle that has become your prison. So.

Kelly Clarkson – “Underneath The Tree” (2013)

Is it good? “Underneath The Tree” courses with Christmas jubilance. It overflows with merriment. It sweeps you away on a tidal wave of good cheer. It’s not “Since U Been Gone,” but yeah, it’s great.

Do people know it? Maybe not by name, but if you played it for them they would recognize it.

Have other artists covered it? It’s mostly confined to YouTube, but acts such as First To Eleven, Marina Morgan, and TrebleMakers A Cappella have recorded “Underneath The Tree.”

Is it a standard? It’s a bit too stiff and overblown to measure up to “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” but “Underneath The Tree” may be the closest thing to emerge since. If it’s not a standard yet, it’s well on its way.

Pentatonix – “That’s Christmas To Me” (2014)

Is it good? As someone who has always been ambivalent about Pentatonix, I must admit “That’s Christmas To Me” effectively captures the wistful yuletide spirit.

Do people know it? I am pretty sure that anyone who listens to Christmas music by choice is familiar with this song, one of the few originals on the Pentatonix Christmas album of the same name.

Have other artists covered it? Tori Kelly, Nathan Carter, Siampuii Ralte, and many a cappella groups have taken a crack at this song. It also appeared on the soundtrack to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the show that Olivia Rodrigo continues to be on despite her supernova-level pop stardom.

Is it a standard? It’s a standard — and in less than a decade, too. Those Pentatonix folks have the holidays on lock.