Just When You Thought Taylor Swift Was Finished Remaking “All Too Well,” Here’s The “Sad Girl Autumn” Version

In the nine years since Taylor Swift released Red, “All Too Well” has become one of her best-loved songs despite never being released as a single. So when she re-recorded the album this year, she naturally made “All Too Well” a big focus of the project. Specifically, she released the long-rumored 10-minute version of the song, giving it a music video and performing it on SNL. And now, in the wake of “All Too Well” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” comes yet another version of the track.

This one is billed as “All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version).” Swift recorded it at Aaron Dessner’s Long Pond Studio with Dessner and Jon Low. It’s basically an extra somber minimal piano rendition of the 10-minute “All Too Well.” It will be of interest to the Swifties among you, but the rest probably would concur that we reached peak “All Too Well” last week. Hear the “Sad Girl Autumn” version below.