What Can The Streaming Services’ Year-End Data Tell Us About Pop Today?

The first on-demand streaming service turned 20 years old last week. On Dec. 3, 2001, the San Francisco startup Listen.com launched Rhapsody—not a personalized online radio station but a searchable “celestial jukebox” allowing users to stream any song in its library for a monthly fee. At the time, this was novel and, depending on your connection speed, impractical. Two decades later it is the baseline of the music industry.

Billboard began incorporating data from streaming services into the Hot 100 in 2007. Spotify launched in the US in 2011. According to the RIAA, streaming accounted for more than 50% of music industry revenue for the first time in 2016. By 2020 that total had risen to 83%. Sales and radio play continue to matter, but in a very real sense, streaming is what’s driving the industry in terms of both economics and content. What’s big on streaming platforms is what’s big, period. Conveniently, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube have all issued year-end reports in the past week. Let’s see what we can learn from them.

Bad Bunny Is The King Of The World

Or at least the king of Spotify. With 9.1 billion streams worldwide, the genre-detonating Puerto Rican superstar was the platform’s most-streamed artist globally and came in fifth overall in the US behind Drake, Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, and Kanye West — this after his YHLQMDLG finished as Spotify’s most-streamed album of 2020. Impressively, Bad Bunny ruled 2021 without a new album or a crossover hit in the American mainstream this year, though notably his Jhay Cortez collab “Dakiti” did finish ninth on Apple Music’s year-end countdown. The data suggests people are digging into his catalog in an in-depth way, not just gravitating toward one or two signature hits, and that listeners are committed to that bellow for the long haul.

BTS May Be A Bigger Phenomenon Than Ever

The seven-man K-pop unit had the third most-streamed catalog globally on Spotify, and their 2020 hit “Dynamite” was Apple’s most-streamed track. Given that “Butter,” Apple’s #21 song of the year, was an even bigger hit than “Dynamite” here in the States, it will be interesting to see whether the song can enjoy a similar long-tail success in 2022 even as the band takes the first few months of next year off.

Olivia Rodrigo Is The Breakout Star Of 2021

The teen singer and actor’s debut SOUR was Spotify’s most-streamed album of the year, and its breakout ballad “drivers license” was the platform’s most-streamed song both globally and domestically, with the pop-punk hit “good 4 u” ranking at #4 around the world and #2 in the US. The tracks were nearly as ubiquitous on Apple, where they ranked at #2 and #7 respectively. Those two hits were also #1 and #2 on Apple’s chart of the most read lyrics. Plus, the “drivers license” video was YouTube’s ninth most streamed music video of 2021.

Pop Has Retaken The Throne From Hip-Hop

One of the first major ripple effects of the streaming revolution was an increase in chart prominence for hip-hop artists. But Spotify’s four most streamed albums globally are by pop acts Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran. The fifth is Planet Her by Doja Cat, an artist who blurs the boundaries between pop and rap — much like Drake and Bad Bunny, the biggest artists on the platform that could be classified as rappers. The same patterns hold true on Apple’s top 100 songs list (Apple did not release a companion albums list or US-specific data), where Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, and DaBaby’s “For The Night” and the aforementioned Bad Bunny/Jhay Cortez track are the only rap songs in the top 10.

But On YouTube, Rap Still Rules

In a sharp contrast to Spotify and Apple’s stats, YouTube’s top 10 videos list is dominated by rap artists. Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk’s “Back In Blood,” which has tallied almost 213 million views since its release in January, was the most-watched video of the year. Also in the top 10: Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” the DJ Khaled/Lil Baby/Lil Durk hit “EVERY CHANCE I GET,” MO3 & OG Bobby Billions’ “Outside (Better Days),” Cardi B’s “Up,” and Rod Wave’s “Street Runner.” This makes some kind of sense; there are whole universes of rap music taking place only on YouTube right now.

A Freak Alt-Rock Crossover Hit Is Still Possible

At a time when everything from pop-punk to industrial rock sounds are making a resurgence within mainstream pop, it’s perhaps not surprising that a synth-powered cult-beloved rock band could ride TikTok virality to true pop-chart success. And yet “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals racking up the fourth-most streams in America this year is still kind of stunning. Released at the midpoint of 2020, the track has kept building and building and still hasn’t stopped; this week it remains in the Hot 100 top 10 despite the yearly influx of Christmas music.

Songs That Pique People’s Curiosity Are Often International

One fascinating chart Apple included is the most Shazam’d songs of 2021. (Apple owns Shazam, an app that will identify a song for you based on a few seconds of audio.) More than half of the top 10 consists of artists from outside North America, and not just known quantities like Ed Sheeran. Australian rapper Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” topped this chart; songs by the Italian rock band Måneskin and the Nigerian singer CKay also cracked the top 10.

Younger Artists Dominate The Streaming Realm

The oldest artist to be named in Spotify’s year-end report is 44-year-old Kanye West, the fourth-most streamed artist in America. He’s the only Gen X artist represented. Everyone else is millennial or Gen Z. Notably, millennial artists like Drake and Taylor Swift were more dominant overall, but most of the biggest hit songs were by Gen Z acts like the Kid Laroi and Lil Nas X. Better luck next time, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga!