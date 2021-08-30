WizKid & Tems Capture The Essence Of Summer’s Waning Days

Four years ago, this column posed a question: “Can WizKid Conquer The US Pop Landscape He Helped Create?” At the time, American pop music was sounding increasingly African, in no small part thanks to the smash success of Drake’s chart-topping WizKid collab “One Dance.” With “One Dance” and a handful of other tracks on his Views album, Drake — always savvy about interjecting himself into whatever trends he sees popping off — incorporated elements of the Afrobeats sound (not to be confused with Afrobeat), a catchall term for a network of seemingly infinite subgenres that thrives in cities like Lagos, Accra, and London. WizKid —- born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun in Lagos 31 years ago — has long been a superstar in West Africa and throughout the diaspora, and he was a natural choice to lend “One Dance” an air of authenticity.

The African pop scene has continued to influence and infiltrate North American music in the years since. Artists like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Doja Cat, and Goldlink have worked with go-to Afrobeats producer P2J. Nigerian superstar Burna Boy’s star has risen steadily while releasing three albums in three years for Atlantic, most recently 2020’s Twice As Tall, executive produced by Diddy. Stars like Tiwa Savage, Davido, and Mr. Eazi have made headway as well. There have been crossover hits like London-based Afro B’s “Drogba (Joanna),” critical sensations like Ghanaian-American Amaarae’s The Angel You Don’t Know, and no shortage of imitations. And now, there is “Essence.”

“Essence,” a duet with Nigerian newcomer Tems from last year’s Made In Lagos LP, is WizKid’s biggest hit in America since “One Dance.” WizKid has returned to the middle of the Hot 100 a couple times since his spotlight moment alongside Drake, first as a featured artist on Tinie Tempah’s “Mamacita” and then on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl.” But this latest track is the first time he’s cracked the chart as a lead artist, and it appears to be on a collision course with the top 10. “Essence” reached a new peak of #16 last week after Justin Bieber jumped on a new remix of the track, which has been tacked on to the new deluxe version of Made In Lagos that dropped last Friday.

As P2J once told Complex, Afrobeats can’t really be reduced to one sound — “there’s afro-house music, there’s afro-jazz, there’s Fuji, there’s afro-pop, and it’s all under the same umbrella.” It’s not a style so much as a vibe, and Made In Lagos is vibes all the way through. This is party music, but not music for raging. The bass is monumentally heavy; the beats are meticulously complex, built for long nights spent dancing in sweltering tropical environments. Yet there’s a lithe airiness about it all, a feeling of breeze coursing through a swarm of bodies. At Pitchfork last year, Afrobeats expert Joey Akan called the album an exercise in escapism in the midst of Nigeria’s #EndSARS turmoil, a buoyant world of sound unmarred by police and military brutality.

The album’s R&B-focused, dancehall-reminiscent aesthetic lends itself beautifully to WizKid’s casual Auto-Tuned melodies, and a range of guests similarly thrive within the environment. Beyond Nigerian peers like Burna Boy and Tay Iwar, UK grime veteran Skepta, reggae-rap mainstay Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, and R&B stars H.E.R. and Ella Mai make themselves at home within the soft chords and flittering syncopation. But relative unknown Tems’ hook on “Essence” has been the standout, helping the song become America’s highest-charting Afrobeats export to date. “You don’t need no other body!” Tems passionately emotes over infectious whirrs and clicks from the production duo Legendury Beatz. “Only you fi hold my body.”

In a new Rolling Stone oral history of “Essence,” Legendury Beatz’s Mutay Oniko describes the beat as a midway point between UK Afroswing and R&B. His brother and production partner Uzezi Oniko elaborates, “It was a little bit ’90s and 2000 R&B, I think: Murder Inc., ‘I Need a Girl,’ stuff like that. Afroswing is a bit more melancholic. It’s a bit darker. So we took the drums from Afroswing and then took the Ninetiess R&B melodies.” The combination is intoxicating. For Tems — 26-year-old Lagos native Temilade Openiyi — it was inspiring.

According to Mutay, during a session in the penthouse at the Lagos Oriental, a central hub of Nigerian music, Tems heard the beat and worked her magic: “Tems had a whole idea on it. She did the whole hook. She did everything on it.” WizKid added his own vocals in London a few weeks later, P2J was called in to add some African rhythmic flourishes, and by November the song made it onto the initial Made In Lagos release. But WizKid released three other singles from the album before “Essence” got an official push in April. It wasn’t until spring, when COVID-19 vaccines became available and the pandemic began to let up a bit, that the song really caught fire. It’s been building steam gradually all summer, first cracking the Hot 100 close to the summer solstice. Now, as the last lingering dog days align with the song’s sense of melancholy longing, it has more momentum than ever.

Some of that momentum is related to the new remix with Bieber. All involved claim his appearance was wholly organic, an outgrowth of a weekend spent partying to “Essence” with various movers and shakers at Bieber’s manager Allison Kaye’s birthday party. His gleaming, fluttery yet muscular take on Tems’ hook fits right in, and his presence has undoubtedly accelerated the song’s rise, but as with his turn on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s world-conquering “Despacito” five years ago, the remix seems likely to be overshadowed by the original track. For all of Bieber’s adeptness and adaptability, “Essence” was already the perfect encapsulation of a feeling before he showed up. It don’t need no other body. And its success may portend further chart success for WizKid, Tems, and their African peers long after the summer gives way to fall.