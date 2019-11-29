Grimes – “My Name Is Dark”

Miss Anthropocene, Grimes’ long-awaited follow-up to Art Angels, is finally arriving in February. We’ve already heard early tracks “Violence” and “So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth” — along with last year’s “We Appreciate Power,” which was initially billed as the first single but won’t actually end up included on the album. And now, following yet another week where Grimes has been in the news for reasons other than making music, she’s shared another new song.

That song is “My Name Is Dark,” a dark and gritty electro-rocker that may or may not be the “very not pg13 ethereal shadow of colossus demon nu metal song abt insomnia” that Grimes first teased on Twitter over a year ago. “I don’t need to sleep anymore/ That’s what the drugs are for,” she sings on the track over a menacing guitar riff and gathering clouds of noise. Listen to “My Name Is Dark” below.

wanna drop song soon ish so wud u pref super dark heavy ballad about fighting balrog in the center of earth that is a sex metaphor or a very not pg13 ethereal shadow of colossus demon nu metal song abt insomnia? not 1st single or indicative of album direction, wuts the vibe? — ༺GRIM ≡ﾟS༻ (@Grimezsz) May 12, 2018

Miss Anthropocene will be out 2/21 via 4AD. Pre-order and pre-save it here. This is the cover art: