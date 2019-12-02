Duster – “Letting Go”

Next week, Duster are releasing their first new album in almost 20 years, which is simply titled Duster. They’ve spent the last year on a victory lap of sorts for their legacy, performing their first shows since they broke up in 2000 and putting together a career-spanning compilation. The cultishly beloved San Jose trio have shared one song from their comeback album so far, “Copernicus Crater,” and today they’re sharing another, “Letting Go,” a meditative haze of a track punctuated by wobbling feedback and a heavy droop. Listen to it below.

Duster is out 12/13 via Muddguts. Pre-order it here.