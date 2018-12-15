Watch Duster Play Their First Show In 18 Years

Duster, your favorite indie band’s favorite indie band, are back in action. Formed in 1996, Duster released only two albums and one EP before dissolving in 2000. But they hit the studio in April, and last night, they played their first show together in 18 years.

The influential indie band opened for (Sandy) Alex G at Warsaw in Brooklyn last night, with Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad starting off the bill. Stereogum’s fearless leader Scott Lapatine was in attendance. Watch some video from the show, including a new song, and check out Duster’s other upcoming tour dates below.

Duster’s first show in 18 years pic.twitter.com/KVTtajy3fX — (@scottgum) December 15, 2018

TOUR DATES:

12/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

01/20 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

01/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/24 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01/25 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

01/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

01/28 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

01/29 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress