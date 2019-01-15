Duster – “What You’re Doing To Me”

The much-beloved San Jose trio Duster made a grand return last year when we found out that they were back in the studio for the first time in 18 years since the release of their 2000 album Contemporary Movement.

Last month, they played their first shows since their break-up, first opening for (Sandy) Alex G and then at two smaller shows at Baby’s All Right. During all of those sets, they played some brand-new songs, but sadly it doesn’t seem like we’re getting recorded versions of those just yet.

But Numero Group is releasing a complete box set featuring their two studio albums, their EP, and a bunch of singles and demos and unreleased songs. The set is called Capsule Losing Contact and comes out 3/22.

You can hear one of those unreleased songs, “What You’re Doing To Me,” below, alongside a teaser of the set.

Capsule Losing Contact is out 3/22 via Numero Group.