Rico Nasty – “Hard” Video

Maryland rap monster Rico Nasty already gave us one of the best albums of the year with her Kenny Beats collab Anger Management. But she’s stayed relentlessly busy since then, dropping new singles like “Time Flies” and “Fashion Week,” and today she’s back with another.

Her new track is called “Hard,” and yes, it goes hard. “Bitch, I be goin’ HARD/ I get yo nigga HARD/ This blunt is hittin HARD/ And what I’m whippin’ HARD,” she raps. The song also comes with a video from Reel Goats, which shows Rico going hard while living her life. Watch and listen to “Hard” below.