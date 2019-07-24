Rico Nasty – “Time Flies”

Rico Nasty has kept up the momentum from her first major-label mixtape, Nasty, last year, releasing a string of hyped-up singles and a longer collaboration with producer Kenny Beats, Anger Management, which landed on our list of the Best Albums Of 2019 So Far.

Today, she’s back with another new song, “Time Flies,” which is a little cozier compared to her typical abrasiveness and features a reflective hook: “I don’t wanna be on the ground when the time flies/ Had so many friends goin’ “Wonder when it’s my time”/ I live everyday like I’ll die by the night time/ It took me so long getting back to my right mind.”

Listen to it below.