SASSY 009 – “Lara” (Feat. Clairo)

Clairo cemented her position as an indie-pop star with debut album Immunity this year, but I’ve been an even bigger fan of her guest features with SG Lewis, Charli XCX, and especially Mura Masa. Today she adds another one to the pile, an appearance on the latest single from SASSY 009.

The Oslo producer, aka Sunniva Lindgård, released her KILL SASSY 009 EP just two weeks ago, and now she’s already back with another track called “Lara,” the aforementioned Clairo collab. It nudges her dreamlike club music into Claire Cottrill’s melancholy pop realm. “I just wanna know you better,” Clairo sings. “Pick me up, we’ll talk about the weather.” Later: “Used to play the game on my Microsoft/ Maybe we could go somewhere and just talk.” It is, as they say, a vibe.

Hear “Lara” before, where you can also stream the full KILL SASSY 009 EP.

<a href="http://sassy009.bandcamp.com/album/kill-sassy-009" target="_blank">KILL SASSY 009 by SASSY 009</a>

“Lara” and KILL SASSY 009 are out now on Luft. Buy them here.