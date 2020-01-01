Around the time the Strokes announced a New Year’s Eve show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, their booking agent Marsha Vlasic confirmed they had new music on the way, their first since 2016’s Future Present Past EP. That show happened last night — Happy New Year! — and during the course of events, Julian Casablancas shaded in a few more details. It’s not just new music coming, it’s a whole new album, their first full-length effort since 2013’s Comedown Machine. Casablancas confirmed as much while dismissing the album before that one, 2011’s famously tortured Angles.

During the encore, a group of fans began chanting, “Angles! Angles! Angles!” Casablancas replied, “I don’t remember Angles. What’s Angles?” He said he didn’t want to play a song from Angles and instead suggested they kick out a new one. He then made official what we’ve all been anticipating, while also expressing his affection for the bandmates he’s been through so much with:

Yeah, we’ve got a new album coming out soon! 2020, here we come. The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off. And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back. If you really love someone, you’ll be frozen with them. You know what? I don’t know what I say generally, and I ramble a lot, but I love you guys, and it’s a real honor to share the stage and this night with you guys.

The band then unveiled a promising new song called “Ode To The Mets.” Just before that, they’d been joined by opening act and recent Voidz producer Mac DeMarco to perform Room On Fire-era rarity “Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men” for the first time since 2003 and only the seventh time ever. Casablancas announced, “For a new era, we’re gonna be a little more PC: ‘Modern Theys & Old Fashioned Thems.'” During the main set they also played “The Adults Are Talking,” the other new song they debuted in 2019.

