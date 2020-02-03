Guns N’ Roses Announce North American Summer Stadium Tour

Guns N’ Roses are now a dependable touring institution. Four years after the legendary hellraisers reunited with classic-lineup staples Slash and Duff McKagan, GN’R are still on the road, still playing to crowds just as massive as the ones that they saw at their peak. These days, the band is no longer making everyone wait two hours after their announce set-time before they touch the stage, either. They are reliable entertainment professionals. Who would’ve predicted that?

GN’R have been touring hard for years now, drawing impressed reactions and occasionally busting out rarities. Last fall, the band toured the stadiums of North America. This year, they’re at it again. The band has shows coming up in Central America, South America, and Europe. And this morning, they announced that they’ll spend July and August hitting North America’s finest outdoor sporting palaces. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/14 – Mexico City Mexico @ Vive Latino Festival

3/18 – San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

3/21 – Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

3/24 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Universidad San Marcos

3/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza

3/29 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza

4/03 – Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza

4/05 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

4/08 – Guatemala City, Guatemala @ Estadio Cementos Progreso

4/11 – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic @ Hard Rock Hotel And Casino

5/20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Martimo De Alges

5/23 – Seville, Spain @ Estadio Benito Villamarin

5/26 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

5/29-30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

6/02 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

6/06 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival

6/09 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

6/12 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks

6/14 – Berne, Switzerland @ Stade De Suisse

6/17 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

6/19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport

6/21 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Pinkpop

6/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green

6/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

7/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ AmFam Amp (Summerfest)

7/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

7/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

7/13 – Toronto, IN @ Rogers Centre

7/16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

7/18 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

7/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

7/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

7/26 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

7/29 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

8/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

8/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

8/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

8/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

8/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

8/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

8/23 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

8/26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium