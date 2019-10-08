Watch Guns N’ Roses Perform “Locomotive” For The First Time In 27 Years

Guns N’ Roses are currently in the middle of a North American tour, following rumbles from the guys that they have been working on new music. In between weekends performing at the Austin City Limits festival, Guns N’ Roses headed over to Wichita, Kansas’ INTRUST Bank Arena to play a show, where they brought out a rarity for the first time in 27 years.

As Blabbermouth notes, the band played Use Your Illusion II’s 9-minute track “Locomotive” for the first time since 1992 on the tour in support of both Use Your Illusions.

Watch below.