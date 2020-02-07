Phantogram – “Pedestal”

Electro-pop duo Phantogram put out three songs over the course of last year — “Into Happiness,” “Mister Impossible,” and “In A Spiral” — and today they’re announcing that they’re releasing a new album in a month’s time called Ceremony.

“Ceremony is what Phantogram is to us,” Sarah Barthel said in a press release. “Everyone has their own ceremony and they don’t have to relate to anyone else’s, but Phantogram is our ceremony: our process, our ritual. Playing shows is our ceremony for everyone. And for us.”

They have a new single out today, “Pedestal,” a bombastic and big-sounding song about the drastic things we do when in love. “You can make a hospital lovely/ I’m not afraid of the scars, they ain’t ugly,” Barthel sings in the opening lines. “I can heal it all if you’re lucky/ Open up, baby, you gotta trust me.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dear God”

02 “In A Spiral”

03 “Into Happiness”

04 “Pedestal”

05 “Love Me Now”

06 “Let Me Down”

07 “News Today”

08 “Mister Impossible”

09 “Glowing”

10 “Gaunt Kids”

11 “Ceremony”

Ceremony is out 3/6 via Republic. Pre-order it here.