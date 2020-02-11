Bacchae – “Life Online”

Washington, DC punk band Bacchae are finally getting ready to release their official debut album Pleasure Vision. We’ve heard early tracks “Everything Ugly,” “Leave Town,” and “Hammer,” all of which have explored different corners of their jittery, melodic sound. And now they’re back with “Life Online,” a satirical embrace of the consumerist pleasures of online shopping. “I always want so much/ And then I never need/ I never feel so good/ When giving into greed,” Katie McD sneers before launching into the big chorus: “I bought my life online!” listen below.

Pleasure Vision is out 3/6 on Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.