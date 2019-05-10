Bacchae – “Everything Ugly”

Last year, Bacchae released their impressive self-titled EP, an energetic blend of fizzy pop-punk hooks and crooked smiles. Today, the Washington, DC band is back with a new single, “Everything Ugly,” a song about trying to tamp down insecurities and not let them take over your entire life.

“All my exes: having children/ Getting married, buying homes,” Katie McD sings on it. “I can’t even keep a promise/ How do people fall in love?.” The repeated refrain of “But I swear I’m doing fine” is frayed at the edge, but that’s all packaged in a song that manages to find some light, in a earworm of a keyboard part and in those declarative proclamations, and rise above the existential dread.

Listen below.

<a href="http://getbetterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/everything-ugly" target="_blank">Everything Ugly by Bacchae</a>

“Everything Ugly” is out now via Get Better Records.