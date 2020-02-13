You Can Hear Pearl Jam’s New Song By Pointing Your Phone At The Moon

Pearl Jam first teased their upcoming album Gigaton via a worldwide augmented reality scavenger hunt. And they are once again proving that they are young and hip and know what augmented reality is by teasing their new single using the same technology.

Pitchfork report that Pearl Jam’s new song “Superblood Wolfmoon,” the follow-up to Gigaton’s lead single “Dance Of The Clairvoyants,” won’t hit streaming services until 2/18. But if you go to moon.pearljam.com on your mobile phone and point it at the moon (or maybe a bright light?), you can hear a preview.

According to a press release, Pearl Jam partnered with a company called Powster to develop the augmented reality web app. Pointing your phone camera at the moon is supposed to “trigger on-screen animations around and over the moon, timed with a preview of ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ and an in-app option to pre-order the song.” What a time to be alive!

Gigaton, Pearl Jam’s first album since 2013’s Lightning Bolt, is out 3/27 via UMG. Pre-order it here.