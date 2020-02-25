P.E. – “Pink Shiver”

The post-Pill band P.E. are releasing their debut album, Person, next week. We’ve heard “Top Ticket” and “Soft Dance” from it already, and today the Brooklyn band are sharing a new track, “Pink Shiver,” a discordant scrawl of saxophones and clanging beats. “Explore this great American landscape/ With dumb passion,” Veronica Torres chants on it, opening up to the wild terrain of the human body with a humid zeal.

The band described the song as such: “P.E.’s take on the summer jam: fun, dumb, flirty and coy. Recorded in the height of hilarity, this groove became the place where we would go to goof off. Pink Shiver’ is a celebration of sexuality, exploration, and the sometimes funny / sometimes perfectly sloppy expression of love and lust. It’s the capital F version of sex: Fun!”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

03/20 Austin, TX @ Queen of the Scene – Full Circle Bar

03/21 Austin, TX @ Siren Sound – Cheer Up Charlie’s

04/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ Activity (Record Release), Noel Heroux

05/04 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s w/ Pottery

05/05 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd w/ Pottery

05/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1 w/ Pottery

05/08 Boston, MA @ Great Scott w/ Pottery

05/09 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa w/ Pottery

Person is out 3/6 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.