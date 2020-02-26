Injury Reserve – “Waste Management”

Arizona rap group Injury Reserve leveled up big time with their self-titled Loma Vista debut last year, presenting a fractured and inventive take on futuristic hip-hop. They followed it up with some more of the unexpected collaborations that make them such an interesting presence: remixing 100 gecs, getting JPEGMAFIA and Code Orange together on a track. Now that the calendar has turned, they’re back to sending listeners off balance.

The trio returned yesterday with “Hoodwinked,” a noisy one-off rife with digital bass bombs and blaring saxophone squeals. They’ve got another loosie out today that does a lot with a little. At just a minute long, “Waste Management” feels more like an interlude than a song proper, but the woozy vibe it conjures is contagious — like something Tyler, The Creator might cook up while goofing off with his heroes Pharrell and Kanye. Listening below would decidedly not be a waste of your time.