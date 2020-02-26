Dizzy – “Sunflower”

You’ve heard Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower.” You’ve heard Vampire Weekend’s “Sunflower.” Are you ready for Dizzy’s “Sunflower”? Don’t sleep because this may be the best of the bunch.

The Ontario upstarts followed their impressive 2018 debut Baby Teeth with the one-off “Twist” last year, and today they’re back with another winner. Yes, it’s called “Sunflower,” but it sounds nothing like the aforementioned Into The Spiderverse smash or Ezra Koenig and Steve Lacy’s jam-scat excursion. Rather, putting a skip in the step of their indie-adjacent balladry, Dizzy have landed on a pleasingly vibrant sound reminiscent of Maggie Rogers and Soccer Mommy.

“Take me to the roof,” Katie Munshaw sings. “I wanna hear the sound/ Of what a broken heart does/ When I fling it to the ground.” In a brief statement, she calls the song “a three and a half minute ‘snap out of it!’ to myself when I’m feeling low, unconfident or not myself.” It’s a pleasant blast of tasteful pop-rock that just might snap you out of your own funk, too.

