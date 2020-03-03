Lido Pimienta – “Nada” (Feat. Li Saumet)

The last time the Canadian-Columbian musician Lido Pimienta released an album, that LP, her 2016 debut La Papessa, won Canada’s Polaris Prize. Next month, she’ll follow it up with a new album called Miss Colombia. We’ve already posted the early tracks “No Pude” and “Eso Que Tu Haces.” Today, Pimienta has teamed up with Li Saumet, frontwoman of the Colombian band Bomba Estéreo, for the new single “Nada.”

“Nada” is a lovely, hazy piece of music driven by flutes, celestial harmonies, and airy percussion. Pimienta has said that the song is inspired by historical traumas against women. In director Paz Ramirez’s gorgeous video, Pimienta and Saumet appear as mothers, mourners, and victims. Below, check out the video and what Pimienta has to say about the song.

In a press release, Pimienta says:

“Nada” was written a few days after I gave birth to my daughter… After giving birth, my body had a hole in it. I felt empty yet heavy at the same time. That kind of pain, trauma and shock to the body is hard to explain. It’s “pungent” pain, inside of you. It got me thinking about my period cramps when I was still a tween, not understanding why “being a woman” meant to bleed and to hurt and yet, we are “the weaker sex.” I wrote a lullaby to my baby, but I feel as though my daughter gifted me this song, to protect her and tell her, “Don’t be afraid of death, it is the least of your worries, you are a woman in the world. If death comes to your door, it wouldn’t be the worst thing that could happen to you.”

Miss Colombia is out 4/17 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.