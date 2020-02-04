Lido Pimienta – “Eso Que Tu Haces”

The Canadian-Colombian musician Lido Pimienta won the Polaris Prize for her 2016 debut album, La Papessa, and in April she’ll follow it up with a new album called Miss Colombia, a name which is at least in part inspired by the 2015 Miss Universe gaffe in which Steve Harvey mistakenly crowned Miss Colombia over Miss Philippines for the title. But it also serves as a sort of coronation for Lido Pimienta, whose arrangements have grown even bigger and bolder since her debut.

A couple months ago, she shared “No Pude” from her upcoming album, and today she’s putting out a new single called “Eso Que Tu Haces,” a vibrant and sweeping song built around the refrain “Eso que te haces/ No es amor” (“That thing you do/ Is not love”).

It comes with a visually stunning video that was co-directed by Lido Pimienta and Paz Ramirez. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Para Transcribir (SOL)”

02 “Eso Que Tu Haces”

03 “Nada” (Feat. Li Saumet)

04 “Te Queria”

05 “No Pude”

06 “Coming Thru”

07 “Quiero Que Me Salves (Preludio)” (Feat. Rafael Cassiani Cassiani)

08 “Quiero Que Me Salves” (Feat. Sexteto Tabala)

09 “Pelo Cucu”

10 “Resisto Y Ya”

11 “Para Transcribir (LUNA)”

Miss Colombia is out 4/17 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.