Lido Pimienta – “No Pude” Video

Lido Pimienta is back with her first new song since her 2016 album La Papessa, which won the Polaris Prize after it came out. Today, the Canadian-Colombian musician has shared the squelching and cinematic track “No Pude.”

“No pude means: I could not. In the context of the song it means something to the effect of, ‘I am tired of trying,” she explained in a statement. “The words speak directly to the sense of dread and constant anxiety my home country gives me. ‘No Pude’ sums up the love / hate relationship I have with Colombia. I hold Colombia close to my heart and my soul, but that loves turns into rage and shame as fast as a match takes to burn.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Fitto Segura. Watch and listen below.

“No Pude” is out now via ANTI-.