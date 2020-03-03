Genesis Set For Reunion Tour: Report

It looks like Genesis are reuniting — without Peter Gabriel. The Sun reports that Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford will perform in multiple arenas across the UK in November and December, with tickets for the tour going on sale later this month.

Genesis teased the news yesterday by posting a photo on their Instagram page with the caption “And then there were three.” (A commenter on their Instagram thinks that the tour will kick off 11/16 in Dublin.) The band is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow morning on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

Genesis last performed together in 2007, but rumors of a reunion have been swirling since Collins, Banks, and Rutherford were spotted at a Knicks game together earlier this year. Collins reunited with Rutherford on tour last year, and he’s said that he’d be open to a reunion with his son Nicholas on drums.