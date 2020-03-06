Next month, Dua Lipa is releasing a new album, Future Nostalgia — she’s shared “Don’t Start Now,” Physical,” and the title track” from it already. But before that’s out, the English pop star is taking a brief detour in the rollout to hop on a new remix of Brockhampton’s “Sugar.”

The song originally appeared on rap boy band’s most recent album, Ginger, which came out last summer. Dua Lipa adds some bits to the first verse and then duets on top of the song’s already-featured vocalist Ryan Beatty, plus there are also new contributions from singer Jon B.

Check it out below.