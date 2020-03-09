Drain – “Hyper Vigilance” (Feat. Taylor Young)

One month from now, Drain, the fun-as-hell Santa Cruz hardcore band, will release their debut album California Cursed. Based on all available evidence, it is going to rule. We have already posted “Sick One,” the album’s one-minute sprint of a lead single. Today, Drain drop a second song on us, and it is every bit as nasty as the last one.

The band recorded the new album with producer Taylor Young, a guy who has previously produced monstrous records from people like Xibalba and Downpresser. Young is also the kind of guy who has been in about a million different bands. Right now, Young plays drums in Nails and guitar in Twitching Tongues, and he’s also the frontman of Disgrace, a metallic hardcore band from California. On “Hyper Vigilance,” the latest song from California Cursed, Young isn’t just the producer; he’s also the guest vocalist, sharing the mic with Drain leader Sam Ciaramitaro.

Young’s metallic bellow meshes nicely with Ciaramitaro’s deranged bleat, and the song itself just crushes. “Hyper Vigilance” is a two-minute banger that switches up tempo a few times, going from hard, fast riff-pummel to fearsome creepy-crawl breakdown. The prospect of a whole album like this is a reason to get excited. Listen to “Hyper Vigilance” below.

California Cursed is out 4/10 on Revelation Records.