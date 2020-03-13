Stream Four Tet’s New Album Sixteen Oceans

Kieran Hebden, the veteran electronic music producer who records under the name Four Tet, never goes too long without releasing anything. But today we’re finally getting Sixteen Oceans, the first proper Four Tet LP since 2017’s New Energy. We’ve already heard three very good early tracks, “Teenage Birdsong,” the Ellie Goulding collab “Baby,” and “4T Recordings.” On first listen, the rest of the album is of a piece with those songs — as in, extremely pretty — and you can hear it for yourself below.

Sixteen Oceans is out now on Hebden’s own Text Records. We might just have more to say about it next week;.