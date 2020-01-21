Four Tet Announces New Album Sixteen Oceans Out In March

The esteemed producer Four Tet, real name Kieran Hebden, has announced that his new album is done via a sticky note that was posted on his social media accounts. That sticky note contains the album title, Sixteen Oceans, a tracklist (see below), and an approximate release date (March).

It’s Four Tet’s first new album since 2017’s New Energy, though Hebden has kept busy with some live releases and a collaborative project with painter Anna Liber Lewis. “Teenage Birdsong,” one of the tracks he released in 2019, is on the album; “Dreamer” is not (unless its name changed).

Check out the tracklist and the album’s Post-It announcement below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “School”

02 “Baby”

03 “Harpsichord”

04 “Teenage Birdsong”

05 “Romantics”

06 “Love Salad”

07 “Insect Near Piha Beach”

08 “Hi Hello”

09 “ISTM”

10 “Something In The Sadness”

11 “1993 Band Practice”

12 “Green”

13 “Bubbles At Overlook, 25th March 2019″

14 “4T Recordings”

15 “This Is For You”

16 “Mama Teaches Sanskrit”

Sixteen Oceans is out in March.