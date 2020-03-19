Moaning – “Connect The Dots”

Los Angeles trio Moaning are releasing their synth-heavy new album Uneasy Laughter tomorrow, and we’ve already heard a few songs from it — “Ego,” “Fall In Love,” “Make It Stop.” And today, they’re getting in another single just under the wire.

“Connect The Dots,” the song that gave rise to Uneasy Laughter’s title, is “about realizing you need help and being brave enough to ask for it,” singer Sean Solomon explains. “It’s a misconception that asking for help is a sign of weakness. In reality it’s one of the hardest things you can do.”

“I created this video with the intention of inspiring self-forgiveness, something I think we should all practice,” adds director Campbell Logan. “Making it gave me the opportunity to practice an approach that I like to call Filmmaking Simulation, which is a process of doing film production using virtual cinematography, set design and performance. The result is photorealistic and mimics live action. We had an extremely quick turnaround on the video, but were able to complete it in a little over a month, and despite these hurdles I’m so proud of it!”

Watch and listen below.

Uneasy Laughter is out 3/20 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.