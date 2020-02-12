Moaning – “Fall In Love”

Moaning are releasing their sophomore album, Uneasy Laughter, next month. The Los Angeles band has shared one track, “Ego,” from it so far and today they’re back with another one, “Fall In Love.” It’s a song about the impossibility of love, coupled with booming drums and tumbling synths. “If we fall in love, I’ll lose you/ If I’ve learned anything from before If we fall in love, I’ll lose you,” Sean Solomon sings on it. “If you get to know me, you won’t want me anymore.”

Here’s Solomon on the song and vid:

People my age are skeptical of love because we see how many previous generations got divorced or went through painful experiences. The song is about being afraid to fall in love because of expecting heartbreak. It’s about hating yourself too much to open yourself up to someone else. It’s a bummer of a song lyrically but it’s pretty fun to dance to! I made the music video in my bedroom a couple weeks ago. It’s a psychedelic depiction of an imaginary romance. It’s inspired by early experimental animations like Belladonna of Sadness and Heavy Metal. Both the song and the video are perfect for everyone feeling like shit this Valentine’s Day.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Moon Room ^

03/16-21 Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/07 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *

04/09 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *

04/10 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

04/11 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

04/13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

04/14 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

04/16 Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

04/17 Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

04/18 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company *

04/20 Albuqueruqe, NM @ Sister *

04/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

04/22-23 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

05/07 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent *

^ Free show presented by Doc Martens

* w/ Black Marble

Uneasy Laughter is out 3/20 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.