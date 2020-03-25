Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Dua Lipa was supposed to perform on Saturday Night Live last weekend — that didn’t happen. Her new album, Future Nostalgia, was supposed to come out next week, but that’s not happening either. Instead, it’ll be out this Friday, a week before planned, partly because of coronavirus concerns but mostly because the whole thing leaked online a few days ago.

While we’ve still got a couple days to wait for the whole thing, tonight Dua Lipa is sharing a new single from it, “Break My Heart,” the fourth song she’s shared following “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” and the title track.

“Break My Heart” was co-produced by the Monsters & Strangerz and frequent Post Malone collaborator watt, who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus. It features the hook: “I would’ve stayed at home/ ‘Cus I was doing better alone,” which probably would’ve hit different if any of us could actually leave our homes.

Listen below.

I don’t make the rules pic.twitter.com/L3jMrF5OFf — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 18, 2020

Future Nostalgia is out 3/27.