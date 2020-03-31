Drake, The Weeknd, & J. Cole FaceTimed An 11-Year-Old Cancer Patient In His Final Days

Former collaborators Drake and the Weeknd have been staying in the spotlight the coronavirus quarantine of 2020. Abel Tesfaye’s After Hours racked up the year’s biggest debut week and nabbed him his fifth #1 hit. Aubrey Graham, meanwhile, has been popping up in livestream comment sections, being roasted by Rihanna in livestream comment sections, hosting livestreams of his own, and even inspiring a viral dance on TikTok via a snippet from an unreleased song. (That song, now named “Toosie Slide” after the dancer that popularized it online, is out Thursday at midnight.)

This time has also seen some moments of wholesomeness from Drake. After being exposed to COVID-19 via contact with Kevin Durant, he revealed he tested negative for the virus in an online chat with his dad. He also posted the first public photographs of his son, Adonis. And apparently, he FaceTimed an 11-year-old cancer patient on his deathbed.

As People reports, Drake, the Weeknd, and their fellow superstar J. Cole all called up a kid named Elijah two weekends ago, just days before his death last Friday. Elijah’s cousin Michael Watson II posted footage of the calls with Cole and the Weeknd in an Instagram video. Drake’s call didn’t make it into the montage. “Last weekend, Elijah got to ‘meet’ 3 of his favorite artists — The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake,” Watson wrote. “Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We’ll hold onto these moments forever.”

Watch the stars’ interactions with Elijah below.