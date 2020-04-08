Watch Natalie Maines Cover “Angel From Montgomery” In Tribute To John Prine

The whole world is reeling from the loss of John Prine, who passed away yesterday after a battle with coronavirus that started a couple of weeks ago. Artists have been paying tribute to Prine’s genius catalog since we knew he was sick. We’ve had covers from Joan Baez and Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, and Jeff Tweedy did his own last night after news of Prine’s death broke.

So did Dixie Chicks leader Natalie Maines, who performed “Angel From Montgomery” alongside her sons, who she said she introduced to Prine’s music that night. “Angel From Montgomery” is, of course, from Prine’s 1971 self-titled debut album, though it was popularized by Bonnie Raitt a few years later, and they’ve sang it together many times over the years.

Dixie Chicks have a new album coming out later this year, Gaslighter — its title track was released back in March.

Hear Maines’ rendition of the track below.