Yesterday, we learned the upsetting news that the great singer-songwriter John Prine was in critical condition, being treated for COVID-19. Today, Prine’s wife Fiona — who herself is recovering from coronavirus — tweeted that Prine is “stable.” She also thanked Prine’s fans and well-wishers for the public outpouring of love and wrote, “Sing his songs.” A whole lot of people are doing exactly that.

Earlier today, we posted a video of Joan Baez playing “Hello In There,” a John Prine song that she first covered in 1975. Now another admirer of Prine has shared video of herself singing one of Prine’s songs. Adrianne Lenker, leader of the great indie band Big Thief, has posted a home-recorded video of herself doing a solo-acoustic take on “Summer’s End,” a song from Prine’s most recent album The Tree Of Forgiveness. That LP, released in 2018, was Prine’s first in 13 years. “Summer’s End” is a bittersweet song about love, and Prine has said that it’s his response to the opioid crisis.

Lenker’s version of “Summer’s End” is soft and empathetic. There’s part near the end where she just stops and lets out a deep sigh, and it’s like: Yes. Exactly. (I don’t know if Lenker recorded it before learning that Prine was recovering, but judging by that sigh, I’m guessing no.) Along with the video, Lenker wrote, “I’m beyond grateful for the gift of his songs, sending love to his whole family.” Watch the video below.

It’ll be pretty cool when Prine gets well enough to see all these videos.