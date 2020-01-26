Grammys 2020: Bonnie Raitt Pays Tribute To Lifetime Achievement Award Winner John Prine

John Prine received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year, and he was honored during the Grammys ceremony on Sunday night with a tribute from Bonnie Raitt.

The 73-year-old songwriter has won two Grammy Awards: Best Contemporary Folk Album for 1992’s The Missing Years and again for 2006’s Fair & Square. He’s been nominated more than that over the years, including as Best new Artist in 1973 and three times in 2018 for his most recent album The Tree Of Forgiveness, which was Prine’s first new album in 13 years.

She performed “Angel From Montgomery,” which Prine wrote and Raitt later covered on her 1974 album Streetlights. “My friend and hero John Prine, whose sitting right over there, wrote ‘Angel From Montgomery’ and so many other songs that changed by life,” Raitt said after performing. Watch below.

Bonnie Raitt sings for John Prine at the Grammys. pic.twitter.com/KPnVsZhE0N — Tim Shorrock (@TimothyS) January 27, 2020

Prine wasn’t the only artist to be recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys this year. All of the honorees have a separate ceremony that’ll be held in April.) Other recipients this year are Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, Iggy Pop, Public Enemy, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.