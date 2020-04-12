Watch Roger Waters Cover John Prine’s “Paradise”

Roger Waters is the latest musician to pay tribute to John Prine by way of a cover. The country songwriting legend passed away last week. Waters covered Prine’s “Paradise,” which appeared on his 1971 self-titled debut and is about the effects of coal strip mining, an environmental political cause that is no doubt close to Waters’ own heart. “My friend John Prine died,” Waters wrote in a short statement. “Miss you, brother.”

Prine has been covered over the last few weeks by Phoebe Bridgers, Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines, Jeff Tweedy, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, Joan Baez, and many more.

Last week, Waters shared a different cover recorded while in self-isolation, of the Chilean protest song “The Right To Live In Peace.”

Watch his Prine cover below.