Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover John Prine’s “Summer’s End”

We lost John Prine, one of our greatest songwriters, to the coronavirus pandemic this week. Ever since we first learned he was sick, covers have been pouring in from all kinds of artists — Joan Baez, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker, Jeff Tweedy, Dixie Chicks’ Natalie Maines. And now Phoebe Bridgers has offered up a tribute of her own.

During a livestreamed performance on Pitchfork’s Instagram, Phoebe Bridgers covered “Summer’s End,” a song from Prine’s album The Tree Of Forgiveness, which has become a new standard of his. “He’s one of the most important people on the planet to me,” Bridgers said. “I was lucky enough to see him a couple times. This is from his last record. It’s one of my favorite songs ever.” Watch her rendition below at 18:43.