Drake has shared a new mixtape called Dark Lane Demo Tapes. It includes the recently-released hit “Toosie Slide” as well a couple of other songs he’s put out in the last few months, including “Oprah’s Bank Account,” “Desires,” “When To Say When,” and “Chicago Freestyle.” The project has features from Future, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Sosa Geek, and Chris Brown.

“My brothers [Oliver El-Khatib] and [Noel Cadastre] put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes),” Drake wrote in an Instagram post, where he also announced that his sixth studio album would be coming out this summer. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion. Dark Lane Demo Tapes is more in the lane of last year’s Care Package, which also compiled a bunch of tracks that had been previously floating around in the ether.

Listen to Dark Lane Demo Tapes below.

Dark Lane Demo Tapes is out now.