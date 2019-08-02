Stream Drake’s New Care Package Compilation Album

Last summer, Drake released his gargantuan, ultimately tiresome double album, Scorpion. He’s kept pretty quiet this year, aside from two loose singles,“Omertá” and “Money In The Grave,” and guest features on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” and Rick Ross’ recent track “Gold Roses.” Today, he returns with a new compilation album, adorably titled, Care Package.

The album comprises loose singles and tracks from throughout Drizzy’s career, some of which never got an official release. “Can I” was leaked during the 2016 Views era. “Dreams Money Can Buy” was released between 2010’s Thank Me Later and 2011’s Take Care. The tracklist also includes features from J. Cole, Rick Ross, and James Fauntleroy. Stream it below.