Marissa Nadler – “Old Friends/Bookends” (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

The last time Bandcamp did one of their revenue share-waiving days, spectral folk singer/future AI pop star Marissa Nadler dropped an EP of covers. Today, Bandcamp is doing their thing again, and so is Nadler, who’s just shared a new cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Old Friends/Bookends.”

“Bandcamp is once again kindly waving their revenue stream as we all navigate through an extremely tumultuous time. 100% of the proceeds of this track will be donated to Black Lives Matter,” Nadler writes. “Additionally, the sales all of my releases on Sacred Bones as well as all of their other wonderful releases will be donated tomorrow to the Loveland Foundation, a non-profit making healing services available to people of color, particularly to black women and girls, and to a nationwide bail fund that splits donations among community bail funds.”

“This song to me now feels like a memory of a place that just doesn’t exist anymore, a romanticization of a forgotten era,” Nadler continues. “A daydream of a better time. A desire to live long enough to look back.” Listen to her cover of “Old Friends/Bookends” below.