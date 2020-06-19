Pom Pom Squad – “Crimson And Clover” (Tommy James And The Shondells Cover)

Last year, Mia Berrin released her second EP as Pom Pom Squad, Ow. She’s also proven herself to be particularly adept at covers — she did a good one of Weezer’s “Undone (The Sweater Song)” at a show last year and back in January she put out a cover of FKA Twigs’ “Cellophane.”

Today, she’s releasing a cover of Tommy James And The Shondells’ “Crimson And Clover” — read its corresponding Number Ones column here — and donating all of the proceeds to For The Gworls Medical Fund. (Bandcamp is also donating its portion of the proceeds for today in recognition of Juneteenth.)

“This year would have been my first Pride as an ‘out’ person. It took me a long time to come to terms with my identity in a true and honest way, but I am proud to meet myself where I am now,” Berrin said in a statement. “This year, the idea of walking down a street proudly, in my queerness and in my brown skin, feels particularly difficult for a multitude of obvious reasons, but this song is my small celebration of the scary, complicated, empowering process of owning my black, queer identity.”

Watch and listen below.